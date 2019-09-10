Ellaism (ELLA) Market Capitalization Achieves $35,987.00

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Ellaism has a market cap of $35,987.00 and approximately $23.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ellaism has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.06 or 0.01763379 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00063650 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.