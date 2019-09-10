Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Strategic Global Advisors LLC

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,423 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the period. Electronic Arts comprises 1.0% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,439,841 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,670,780,000 after buying an additional 1,598,653 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1,091.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,263,601 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $128,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,504 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 72.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,748,806 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $177,732,000 after purchasing an additional 737,527 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 71.9% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,469,320 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $149,328,000 after purchasing an additional 614,455 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 320.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,388 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $81,039,000 after purchasing an additional 607,816 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $121.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.64.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $845,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $302,400.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,304.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 81,174 shares of company stock valued at $7,940,853 in the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.87. 323,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,974,837. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $73.91 and a one year high of $121.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.55 million. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 42.75%. On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

