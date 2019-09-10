Electra Price Reaches $0.0002 (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Electra coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Fatbtc, CryptoBridge and Cryptohub. Electra has a total market cap of $5.35 million and approximately $5,267.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Electra has traded up 33.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000185 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electra Coin Profile

Electra (ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,456,026,209 coins and its circulating supply is 28,588,869,656 coins. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA . Electra’s official website is electraproject.org . The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, Fatbtc, Cryptohub, CoinBene, Cryptopia, CoinFalcon and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

