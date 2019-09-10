Effect.AI Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $131.00 (EFX)

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Effect.AI has a market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $131.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded flat against the dollar. One Effect.AI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, LATOKEN, BitMart and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00215815 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.05 or 0.01246383 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00017818 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00087928 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 62.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00030074 BTC.

Effect.AI Token Profile

Effect.AI’s launch date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 tokens. The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai . The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai

Buying and Selling Effect.AI

Effect.AI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, BitMart, LATOKEN and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Effect.AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Effect.AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

