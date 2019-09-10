Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Stock Position Decreased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $9,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 18,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 48.7% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.59. The stock had a trading volume of 58,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.50. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52 week low of $136.44 and a 52 week high of $228.19.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 18.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.32.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,474 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.55, for a total value of $272,026.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,737,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 6,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.95, for a total value of $1,255,556.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,208,907.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,015 shares of company stock valued at $37,632,342 over the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

