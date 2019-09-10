Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 18.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of EGIF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.05. 2,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,361. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average of $15.36. Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $16.03.

There is no company description available for Eagle Growth and Income Opportunities Fund.

