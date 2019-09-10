Dynatrace’s Quiet Period Will End on September 10th (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace’s (NYSE:DT) quiet period will end on Tuesday, September 10th. Dynatrace had issued 35,609,612 shares in its IPO on August 1st. The total size of the offering was $569,753,792 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DT shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

Shares of DT stock opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $27.48.

In other Dynatrace news, Director James K. Lines sold 31,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $480,240.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 297,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,311.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 322,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $4,885,269.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 913,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,827,770.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

