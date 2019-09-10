Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.06% of Duke Energy worth $38,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,544,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,459,023,000 after buying an additional 1,274,643 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,951,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,079,000 after acquiring an additional 750,534 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,394,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,511,000 after acquiring an additional 724,378 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,852,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $869,427,000 after acquiring an additional 566,287 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 48,409.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 529,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,700,000 after purchasing an additional 528,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

DUK traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,253,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,065. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.24. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $94.29. The company has a market cap of $68.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.08.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.08%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.44.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,325.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $1,816,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,194.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,576 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

