Dream Global REIT (OTCMKTS:DUNDF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Dream Global REIT (OTCMKTS:DUNDF) was up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.97 and last traded at $10.97, approximately 325 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.49.

About Dream Global REIT (OTCMKTS:DUNDF)

Dream Global REIT is a real estate investment trust that provides investors with the opportunity to invest in commercial real estate exclusively outside of Canada. Dream Global REIT's portfolio currently consists of approximately 19.9 million square feet of gross leasable area of office, industrial and mixed-use properties across Germany, the Netherlands, Austria and Belgium.

