Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.04

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.04 and traded as high as $2.04. Dover Motorsports shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 16,150 shares changing hands.

DVD has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Dover Motorsports from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Dover Motorsports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $75.39 million, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average is $2.04.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $24.84 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in Dover Motorsports by 3.0% during the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 848,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 24,876 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Dover Motorsports by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 251,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 19,751 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Dover Motorsports by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 381,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dover Motorsports by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Dover Motorsports in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

About Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD)

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

