Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target Cut to $37.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its price objective trimmed by JMP Securities from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DOMO. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price target on Domo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Domo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Domo presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $15.95 on Friday. Domo has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $47.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $41.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.68 million. Domo had a negative return on equity of 291.36% and a negative net margin of 81.35%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.44) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Domo will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Domo in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Domo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Domo by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Domo by 412.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Domo by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

