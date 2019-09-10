Direxion Daily Total Bond Market Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SAGG) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Direxion Daily Total Bond Market Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SAGG)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.64 and last traded at $29.69, 557 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 14% from the average session volume of 644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.64.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Daily Total Bond Market Bear 1x Shares stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Total Bond Market Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SAGG) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 31.51% of Direxion Daily Total Bond Market Bear 1x Shares worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Total Bond Market Bear 1x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Total Bond Market Bear 1x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.