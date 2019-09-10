Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASL) Trading 3% Higher

Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASL)’s stock price traded up 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.37 and last traded at $11.71, 114,862 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 55% from the average session volume of 254,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average of $8.98.

Get Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASL) by 52.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.76% of Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the performance of the ISE Revere Natural Gas Index (the Index). The ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index has been created to provide investors with a product allowing them to quickly take advantage of both event-driven news and long term trends in the natural gas industry.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.