Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the sporting goods retailer on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Dicks Sporting Goods has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Dicks Sporting Goods has a dividend payout ratio of 35.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dicks Sporting Goods to earn $3.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,698,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.58. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $29.69 and a 1 year high of $41.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.09.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

DKS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup set a $37.00 target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicks Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.92.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

