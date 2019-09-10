Dewey Electronics (OTCMKTS:DEWY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.24

Dewey Electronics Corp (OTCMKTS:DEWY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.24 and traded as low as $3.30. Dewey Electronics shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 1,300 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.34.

Dewey Electronics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DEWY)

The Dewey Electronics Corporation designs and manufactures compact diesel power generators, hybrid power systems, and vehicle auxiliary power units for military markets worldwide. It offers 2kW military tactical generators, man-portable generators, and generator accessories; and non-power product lines, such as rodmeters, sea valves, hull liners, indicators/transmitters, pre-regulators, and MK-21 exploders.

