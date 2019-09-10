Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Declares Dividend of GBX 21

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 18th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of DLN opened at GBX 3,073 ($40.15) on Tuesday. Derwent London has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,745 ($35.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,352 ($43.80). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,045.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,163.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion and a PE ratio of 15.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91.

Get Derwent London alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on DLN shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Derwent London to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Derwent London presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,219 ($42.06).

In related news, insider Simon P. Silver sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,138 ($41.00), for a total transaction of £784,500 ($1,025,088.20). Also, insider Simon P. Silver purchased 1,900 shares of Derwent London stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,140 ($41.03) per share, for a total transaction of £59,660 ($77,956.36).

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.