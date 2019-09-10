Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) Stock Price Up 12.1%

Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) shot up 12.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.41 and last traded at $1.39, 3,282,505 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 232% from the average session volume of 988,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Depomed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Depomed from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average is $3.45.

Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $57.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.49 million.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $40,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 12,500 shares of Depomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $39,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 112,000 shares of company stock valued at $174,320.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Depomed stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) by 57.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.20% of Depomed worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Depomed (NYSE:ASRT)

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

