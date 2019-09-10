Decentraland (MANA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.01 Million

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 10th. Decentraland has a total market capitalization of $33.70 million and $6.01 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentraland token can currently be bought for $0.0321 or 0.00000318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Upbit, Liqui and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Decentraland

Decentraland’s launch date was August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,644,403,343 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,050,141,509 tokens. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here

Decentraland Token Trading

Decentraland can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, TOPBTC, Bancor Network, ZB.COM, Bibox, Bittrex, OKEx, Kucoin, Radar Relay, UEX, LATOKEN, Mercatox, DragonEX, Binance, Huobi, HitBTC, Liqui, Ethfinex, IDEX, Kyber Network, Gatecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, AirSwap, Gate.io, DDEX and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

