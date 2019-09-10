Dai (DAI) Price Down 0.1% This Week

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 9th. One Dai token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00009704 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, Bibox, Gate.io and Ethfinex. During the last week, Dai has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Dai has a market capitalization of $78.75 million and $24.40 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009713 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00216050 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.00 or 0.01240378 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000580 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000156 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00089043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00017536 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 78,643,462 tokens. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Radar Relay, HitBTC, YoBit, AirSwap, Gate.io, Bibox, OasisDEX, Gatecoin, DDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

