Cytocore (OTCMKTS:MDIT) Shares Up 153.3%

Shares of Cytocore (OTCMKTS:MDIT) traded up 153.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.08 and last traded at $0.08, 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 2,640% from the average session volume of 11 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.

About Cytocore (OTCMKTS:MDIT)

MEDITE Cancer Diagnostics, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It develops, manufactures, and markets molecular biomarkers, medical devices, and consumables for the detection, risk assessment, and diagnosis of cancerous and precancerous conditions and related diseases. The company offers USE 33, an ultrasonic decalcification instrument that automatically runs the process under controlled temperatures; TPC 15 Duo and Trio, a tissue processing instrument; TES 99 and TES Valida cooling units; and M530, A550, M380 microtomes for tissue sectioning.

