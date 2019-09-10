CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Receives $65.34 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.39 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on CyrusOne from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,216,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $936,029,000 after acquiring an additional 482,530 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in CyrusOne by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,063,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $811,764,000 after buying an additional 2,398,840 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,697,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,297,000 after acquiring an additional 297,154 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CyrusOne by 617.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,051,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CyrusOne by 4.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,467,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,860,000 after acquiring an additional 148,771 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CONE traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.89. 154,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.54. CyrusOne has a 52-week low of $48.94 and a 52-week high of $75.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.32.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $251.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.01 million. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.59%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

