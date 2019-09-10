Cybg (LON:CYBG) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cybg (LON:CYBG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on CYBG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cybg from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cybg in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Cybg in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 341 ($4.46) target price on shares of Cybg in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price (down from GBX 170 ($2.22)) on shares of Cybg in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cybg presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 223.54 ($2.92).

CYBG opened at GBX 118.45 ($1.55) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 160.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 187.53. Cybg has a 1 year low of GBX 131.45 ($1.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 340 ($4.44). The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.68.

In other Cybg news, insider David Duffy sold 184,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.93), for a total transaction of £273,327.88 ($357,151.29). Insiders have acquired 271 shares of company stock valued at $45,017 over the last 90 days.

Cybg Company Profile

CYBG PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

