Curzon Energy (LON:CZN) Shares Down 12.5%

Curzon Energy PLC (LON:CZN)’s share price was down 12.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.12 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.05 ($0.01), approximately 99,755 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 449% from the average daily volume of 18,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.02).

The company has a market cap of $872,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.58.

About Curzon Energy (LON:CZN)

Curzon Energy Plc focuses on the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas properties. It primarily holds leases to approximately 45,370 acres of prospective coalbed methane lands located in Coos Bay, Oregon, the United States. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

