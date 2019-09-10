CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of self storage facilities in the United States. Its self storage facilities are designed to offer storage space for residential and commercial customers. CubeSmart, formally known as U-Store-It Trust, is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania. “

CUBE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America cut CubeSmart from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.75.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $35.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $27.19 and a 52 week high of $36.32.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.15). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In other news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 32,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,145,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,938. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 17,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $636,917.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,160,966.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,707 shares of company stock worth $4,669,870. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

