CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,002 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $7,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of CSX by 2.5% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 12,140,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $908,388,000 after acquiring an additional 290,774 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,386,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,194,000 after purchasing an additional 646,745 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in CSX by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,324,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $721,411,000 after purchasing an additional 29,160 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in CSX by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,204,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $314,551,000 after purchasing an additional 116,535 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,320,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,901,000 after purchasing an additional 56,442 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on CSX from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut CSX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CSX to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of CSX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.13.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $70.00. 256,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,147,613. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $58.47 and a 1-year high of $80.73. The company has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.78.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). CSX had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

