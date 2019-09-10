Cryptopay (CPAY) Trading Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Cryptopay has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $22.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptopay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. In the last week, Cryptopay has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00041006 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $481.53 or 0.04708981 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000124 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Cryptopay Profile

Cryptopay is a token. It was first traded on September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,356,727 tokens. Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

