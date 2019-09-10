Cryptocean Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Cryptocean has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $115,223.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptocean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001702 BTC on exchanges including Coinsbit, P2PB2B and Exrates. In the last week, Cryptocean has traded 45.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cryptocean alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00040965 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $481.38 or 0.04767179 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000116 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Cryptocean Coin Profile

CRON is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,469,244 coins. Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cryptocean Coin Trading

Cryptocean can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Coinsbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptocean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.