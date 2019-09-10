CryptoAds Marketplace (CRAD) Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One CryptoAds Marketplace token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and VinDAX. During the last seven days, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. CryptoAds Marketplace has a total market capitalization of $159,103.00 and $3,810.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009907 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00216265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.01 or 0.01248815 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000589 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00017882 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00088002 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 58.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00028367 BTC.

About CryptoAds Marketplace

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,465,943 tokens. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official message board is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4 . The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoAds Marketplace is cryptoads.exchange

Buying and Selling CryptoAds Marketplace

CryptoAds Marketplace can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and VinDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoAds Marketplace should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

