Critical Survey: Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) vs. Optibase (OTCMKTS:OBAS)

Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) and Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Shanghai Industrial pays an annual dividend of $1.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Optibase does not pay a dividend.

This table compares Optibase and Shanghai Industrial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Optibase -8.60% -1.14% -0.35% Shanghai Industrial N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Optibase has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shanghai Industrial has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Optibase shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Optibase shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Optibase and Shanghai Industrial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Optibase $16.61 million 3.73 -$2.78 million N/A N/A Shanghai Industrial $3.88 billion 0.59 $425.29 million N/A N/A

Shanghai Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than Optibase.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Optibase and Shanghai Industrial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Optibase 0 0 0 0 N/A Shanghai Industrial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Shanghai Industrial beats Optibase on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Optibase Company Profile

Optibase Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fixed-income real estate sector in Switzerland, Germany, and the United States. The company purchases and operates real estate properties intended for leasing and resale primarily for the purpose of commercial, industrial, office space, parking garage, and warehouse use, as well as for residential purposes. The company was formerly known as Optibase Advanced Systems (1990) Ltd. and changed its name to Optibase Ltd. in November 1993. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel. Optibase Ltd. is a subsidiary of The Capri Family Foundation.

Shanghai Industrial Company Profile

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company's Infrastructure Facilities segment invests in and operates toll road projects and water-related business. The company's Real Estate segment engages in property development activities, as well as invests in and operates a hotel. Its Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells cigarettes, packaging materials, and printed products; and offers printing services for cigarette packaging, wine packaging, and high-end molded fiber products. Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited also issues convertible bonds. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong and is considered as a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Shanghai Industrial Investment Holding Co., Ltd.

