Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a $34.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CRTO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Criteo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered Criteo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.46.

Criteo stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. Criteo has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $30.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.54.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.59 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Criteo will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Criteo news, insider Dan Teodosiu sold 26,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $510,309.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mary Spilman sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $26,717.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,684 shares of company stock valued at $552,879 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Criteo by 3.1% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Criteo during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Criteo during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Criteo by 40.3% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

