CREDIT (CREDIT) Trading 8.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 10th. One CREDIT coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cat.Ex and BitForex. Over the last seven days, CREDIT has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. CREDIT has a total market cap of $275,353.00 and $90,548.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CREDIT alerts:

BOScoin (BOS) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000375 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About CREDIT

CREDIT (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,319,793,898 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com.

CREDIT Coin Trading

CREDIT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Cat.Ex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CREDIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CREDIT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.