Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Bought by Tiverton Asset Management LLC

Tiverton Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Crane by 563.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Crane during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Crane during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crane in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James A. Lavish sold 650 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total transaction of $56,134.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,763.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CR shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Crane from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Crane from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.88.

NYSE CR traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $80.10. 4,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,146. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Crane Co. has a 52-week low of $67.18 and a 52-week high of $100.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.37.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $841.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.30 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 31st were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.04%.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

