Cpl Resources (LON:CPS) Trading 8.2% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Cpl Resources Plc (LON:CPS)’s stock price rose 8.2% on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 620 ($8.10) and last traded at GBX 595 ($7.77), approximately 2,790 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 827% from the average daily volume of 301 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 550 ($7.19).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a €0.11 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Cpl Resources’s previous dividend of $0.08. Cpl Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.21%.

The firm has a market cap of $163.29 million and a PE ratio of 9.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 554.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 546.09.

Cpl Resources plc, an employment services organization, provides staffing, recruitment, training, and outsourcing services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Flexible Talent and Permanent. The Flexible Talent segment offers managed services, temporary and contract recruitment, and strategic talent advisory services.

