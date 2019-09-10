Cotinga Pharmaceuticals (CVE:COT) Shares Down 7.7%

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc (CVE:COT)’s share price fell 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, 41,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 8% from the average session volume of 45,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 million and a PE ratio of -0.74.

About Cotinga Pharmaceuticals (CVE:COT)

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company's lead compound is COTI-2, a clinical stage oral small molecule targeting p53 a tumor suppressor gene. It also develops COTI-219, an oral small molecule compound targeting the mutant forms of KRAS without inhibiting normal KRAS functions.

Featured Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cotinga Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.