Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $71.12

Shares of Concurrent Technologies PLC (LON:CNC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $71.12 and traded as high as $69.00. Concurrent Technologies shares last traded at $68.50, with a volume of 77,923 shares.

The company has a market cap of $49.81 million and a P/E ratio of 16.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 68.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 71.12.

Get Concurrent Technologies alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. Concurrent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

Concurrent Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single board computers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers. It offers various central processing unit boards and complementary accessory boards. The company also provides various commercial off-the-shelf products, such as VPX board, Advanced Mezzanine Cards, VME, CompactPCI products, XMC, and firmware and software, as well as accessories for interconnectivity solutions.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Concurrent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concurrent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.