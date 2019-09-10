Comptoir Group (LON:COM) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Comptoir Group PLC (LON:COM) shares dropped 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.60 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.25 ($0.15), approximately 14,214 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 35,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.50 ($0.15).

The stock has a market cap of $13.80 million and a P/E ratio of -37.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 11.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 11.67.

About Comptoir Group (LON:COM)

Comptoir Group plc owns and operates restaurants under the Comptoir Libanais and Shawa brand names in the United Kingdom. The company offers Lebanese and Eastern Mediterranean cuisine dining. It operates 26 restaurants and 3 franchises. The company was formerly known as Levant Restaurants Group Limited and changed its name to Comptoir Group plc in June 2016.

