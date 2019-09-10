CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam trimmed its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 77.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 49,771 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,737,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,237,000 after buying an additional 253,498 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,162,000 after purchasing an additional 54,937 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2,279.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after buying an additional 95,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $31,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total transaction of $321,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 296,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,026,030.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,395,338. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMS. Argus set a $66.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.54.

Shares of NYSE CMS traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $64.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.10.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.11). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.67%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.