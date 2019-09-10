Clariant (VTX:CLN) PT Set at CHF 24 by Barclays

Barclays set a CHF 24 target price on Clariant (VTX:CLN) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 19.90 target price on Clariant and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Clariant has a 12-month low of CHF 18.27 and a 12-month high of CHF 29.48.

Clariant AG is a Switzerland-based producer of specialty chemicals. It operates through four business areas: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Plastics and Coatings. The Care Chemicals business area produces ingredients for laundry detergents, fabric softeners, disinfectants and dishwashing detergents, as well as plasticizers, de-icing fluids for aircrafts and runways, and special solvents.

