City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.71

Shares of City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.71 and last traded at $13.63, with a volume of 13960 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.48.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CIO shares. B. Riley increased their target price on City Office REIT from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. City Office REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $534.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.42.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). City Office REIT had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $41.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.17 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that City Office REIT Inc will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Sweet purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,905.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 40.9% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 556.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 31.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

About City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO)

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

