Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Acquired by Tiverton Asset Management LLC

Tiverton Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,050 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,986,354 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $391,221,000 after purchasing an additional 912,477 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,021,171 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $201,429,000 after buying an additional 28,163 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,986,493 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $203,231,000 after buying an additional 103,540 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 694.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,220,537 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $121,638,000 after buying an additional 1,066,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,038,340 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $101,903,000 after acquiring an additional 107,981 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTXS stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.04. 31,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,474. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.01. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $112.87.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.00 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 95.52% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 30.57%.

In related news, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 4,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $394,753.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,980.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,353 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total transaction of $631,742.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,609,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,073 shares of company stock worth $2,734,369. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.71.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

