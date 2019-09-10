Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,575 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,564 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,383 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 46.1% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 893,535 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,903,000 after purchasing an additional 282,081 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 16.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,712 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 93.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,502,703 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $82,243,000 after purchasing an additional 726,116 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,260,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,650,392. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.70. The firm has a market cap of $207.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Nomura raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $50.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.59.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $77,141.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. West sold 20,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,124,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,833.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,925 shares of company stock worth $4,497,906. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

