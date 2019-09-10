Cineworld Group plc to Issue Dividend of $0.04 (LON:CINE)

Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:CINE traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 228.50 ($2.99). The company had a trading volume of 1,870,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,490,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 234.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 274.24. Cineworld Group has a one year low of GBX 206 ($2.69) and a one year high of GBX 325.40 ($4.25). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion and a PE ratio of 11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 445 ($5.81) target price on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 377.10 ($4.93).

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

