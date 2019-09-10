Cindicator (CND) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $452,508.00

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Cindicator token can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges including Binance, ABCC, Ethfinex and HitBTC. Cindicator has a market cap of $9.34 million and approximately $452,508.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cindicator has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009784 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00216975 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.42 or 0.01236004 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000567 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00087755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00017638 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Cindicator’s launch date was August 3rd, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,445,976,590 tokens. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cindicator can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Mercatox, GOPAX, Ethfinex, Binance and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

