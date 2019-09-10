Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Price Target Raised to $500.00

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CHE. ValuEngine raised shares of Chemed from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Chemed from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Chemed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chemed to $405.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $411.25.

NYSE:CHE opened at $424.87 on Friday. Chemed has a 12-month low of $260.03 and a 12-month high of $441.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $418.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $473.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.72 million. Chemed had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chemed will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 10.73%.

In other Chemed news, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 4,349 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.50, for a total value of $1,880,942.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.73, for a total transaction of $2,163,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,293,923.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,812 shares of company stock valued at $20,005,507. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed during the first quarter valued at about $54,316,000. AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 145,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,479,000 after purchasing an additional 85,132 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 542.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 98,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,439,000 after purchasing an additional 82,921 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,274,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 311,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,847,000 after purchasing an additional 66,276 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

