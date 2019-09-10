Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank raised its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 32,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 45.9% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 44,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 14,102 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,812,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,714,000 after buying an additional 104,298 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 5.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,195,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,043,000 after buying an additional 59,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 5.8% in the second quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 80,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $44.00 price objective on Charles Schwab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.40. 3,491,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,561,293. The stock has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.29. Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $35.85 and a twelve month high of $52.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $150,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $191,293.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,075.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,255 shares of company stock worth $4,566,955 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

