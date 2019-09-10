Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.94

Shares of Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd (LON:CGH) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.94 and traded as high as $28.00. Chaarat Gold shares last traded at $27.70, with a volume of 156,539 shares traded.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chaarat Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

The company has a market cap of $115.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 28.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 28.17.

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company. The company primarily engages in the development of Chaarat project located in the Sandalash River valley, the Kyrgyz Republic. The company is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

