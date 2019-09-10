C&F Financial Corp (CFFI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

C&F Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CFFI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

C&F Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ CFFI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.13. 99 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,134. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.53. C&F Financial has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $62.65. The firm has a market cap of $167.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.64.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $28.83 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of C&F Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

