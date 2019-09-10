Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT)’s share price traded up 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.55, 666,168 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 8% from the average session volume of 614,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Ceragon Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $4.00 target price on Ceragon Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.83.

The firm has a market cap of $190.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.10.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $73.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.62 million. Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 8.33%. Analysts forecast that Ceragon Networks Ltd will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRNT. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Ceragon Networks by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,039 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

