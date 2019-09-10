Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) Plans $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Centerstate Bank has raised its dividend payment by an average of 100.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Centerstate Bank has a payout ratio of 21.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Centerstate Bank to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

Shares of Centerstate Bank stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $23.74. 19,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,910. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.68. Centerstate Bank has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $31.10.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $196.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.83 million. Analysts predict that Centerstate Bank will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

In other Centerstate Bank news, Director Thomas E. Oakley bought 3,575 shares of Centerstate Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $82,332.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 206,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758,711.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Centerstate Bank

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

