Cenovus Energy Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

CVE traded up C$0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$12.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,227,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,544,712. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$8.74 and a 1-year high of C$14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion and a PE ratio of 51.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$11.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.86.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.78 billion. Research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 0.6999999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Keith Chiasson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$117,303.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,850 shares in the company, valued at C$314,958.56.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVE. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.63.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

